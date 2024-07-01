Seven jail staffers arrested for allegedly facilitating Rawalakot inmates escape

MUZAFARABAD: Seven jail staffers, including the Deputy Superintendent of jail, have been arrested and an investigation has been launched after the escape of 19 prisoners from Rawalakot District Jail, ARY News reported.

As per details, security has been put on high alert in all prisons across Azad Kashmir and the Superintendent of Rawalakot Jail and other staff have been suspended for negligence.

Moreover, the Azad Kashmir High Court has been requested to form a judicial commission to investigate the incident.

The Azad Kashmir High Court had ordered the transfer of escaped prisoner, Ghazi Shahzad, to Mirpur on June 20.

Yesterday, 20 inmates escaped from Rawalakot District Jail after taking the police personnel hostage.

The police officials stated the prisoners opened fire on cops, injuring one inmate who was arrested later.

The escaped prisoners include dangerous criminals, according to police. A shootout exchange occurred between police and prisoners on the outskirts of the city, killing one inmate.

Most of the escaped prisoners were serving life sentences or facing death penalties. The police are working to track down the fugitives and restore order in the area.

The police have released a list of the escaped prisoners and a heavy contingent was deployed in the area.