AJK govt establishes Rs5b endowment fund for deserving citizens

MIRPUR: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq disclosed that a Rs. 5 billion worth endowment fund was being established for the poor, helpless and homeless people in AJK State.

Talking to a six-member delegation which called on him at Jammu Kashmir House in the federal metropolis under the leadership of Chairman Chirag Manzil Ashraf Abbasi, the AJK Prime Minister said that under the endowment scheme, twenty thousand rupees would be provided as a subsistence allowance to the destitute and their families.

PM said that disabled persons, orphans, divorced women, and the elderly would be eligible to get relief under this scheme.

He said that the government would spare no efforts in providing relief to the common masses and issued special directions regarding the increase of quota of the special persons in government jobs from 2.5% to 5% on the occasion.

PM also directed authorities to provide free treatment and medicines in every district hospital for special people.

The Prime Minister also directed the relevant authorities to activate the rehabilitation centre for the special people at the AIIMS Hospital Muzaffarabad to provide the best medical facilities to the special people. Rukhsana Mir, Malik Akhtar and Mohsin Awan were also present on the occasion.