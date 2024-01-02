16.9 C
Karachi
Wednesday, January 3, 2024
- Advertisement -
 

AJK govt establishes Rs5b endowment fund for deserving citizens

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

MIRPUR: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq disclosed that a Rs. 5 billion worth endowment fund was being established for the poor, helpless and homeless people in AJK State.

Talking to a six-member delegation which called on him at Jammu Kashmir House in the federal metropolis under the leadership of Chairman Chirag Manzil Ashraf Abbasi, the AJK Prime Minister said that under the endowment scheme, twenty thousand rupees would be provided as a subsistence allowance to the destitute and their families.

PM said that disabled persons, orphans, divorced women, and the elderly would be eligible to get relief under this scheme.

He said that the government would spare no efforts in providing relief to the common masses and issued special directions regarding the increase of quota of the special persons in government jobs from 2.5% to 5% on the occasion.

PM also directed authorities to provide free treatment and medicines in every district hospital for special people.

The Prime Minister also directed the relevant authorities to activate the rehabilitation centre for the special people at the AIIMS Hospital Muzaffarabad to provide the best medical facilities to the special people. Rukhsana Mir, Malik Akhtar and Mohsin Awan were also present on the occasion.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.