The 2026 general elections for the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Legislative Assembly are scheduled in three phases. These elections will elect members to the 53-seat assembly (45 general seats + 8 reserved: 5 for women, 1 each for ulema, technocrats, and overseas J&K nationals).

Date and Phased Polling:

Originally set for a single day on July 27, 2026 (8 a.m.–5 p.m.), the Election Commission revised the schedule on July 21, 2026, into three phases after consultations with parties.

Phase 1 (July 27, 2026): Mirpur Division (13 territorial constituencies).

Phase 2 (August 2, 2026): Muzaffarabad Division (9 constituencies) + all 12 refugee constituencies (in Pakistan).

Phase 3 (August 10, 2026): Poonch Division (11 constituencies)

Results for each phase will be announced the same day after counting.

Voters and Logistics: Approximately 3.804 million registered voters (≈3.366 million in the 33 territorial constituencies within AJK; ≈438,500 in refugee seats). The Commission plans 6,983 polling stations and 10,913 booths.

Nominations: 1,265 papers filed initially (1,047 for territorial seats, 218 for refugee seats), a >30% increase from 2021. After scrutiny, appeals, and withdrawals (by June 30/July 3), the final list showed around 852 candidates contesting the 45 general seats. Symbols were allotted on July 2, 2026.

The elections follow the collapse of the previous PTI-led government (post-2021) through defections and no-confidence motions. Faisal Mumtaz Rathore (PPP) has been Prime Minister since November 2025.

The 33 territorial constituencies are grouped by division (approximate based on standard delimitation; exact boundaries follow official notifications). Refugee seats (LA-30–LA-41 or similar numbering) cover specific areas in Pakistan where refugees reside.Mirpur Division (Phase 1 – July 27): Primarily Mirpur, Bhimber, and Kotli districts (13 seats).