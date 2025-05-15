AJK PM Anwarul Haq visits LoC

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwarul Haq, paid a visit to the Line of Control (LoC) in the Nikial sector, where he offered prayers at the graves of local martyrs and paid tribute to their sacrifices.

It was the first visit of Haq after end of the recent escalation between Pakistan and India.

During his visit to Samti Mujhan, the AJK PM announced the establishment of a primary school named after Shaheed Misbah, recognizing her ultimate sacrifice during Indian shelling.

Speaking on the occasion, AJK PM Anwarul Haq praised the Pakistan Armed Forces for their valor, stating that “our forces have made the nation proud by defeating Indian aggression, even striking Modi on his own turf.”

He highlighted that for the past 77 years, Kashmiris have continuously sacrificed their lives along the LoC, defending their homeland with unwavering resilience.

PAK-INDIA CONFLICT

The premier confirmed that financial assistance has been provided to the families of those martyred in Indian shelling, and assured that compensation will be given for damaged homes, livestock, and property.

He further announced the reconstruction of hospitals and educational institutions destroyed in the attacks, reaffirming his government’s commitment to supporting affected communities and rebuilding essential infrastructure.