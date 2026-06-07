AJK Police Seal Defunct JAAC Central Office in Muzaffarabad

MUZAFFARABAD: The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Police on Sunday sealed the central office of the defunct Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC), ARY News reported.

The action marks the beginning of a government crackdown against the anarchist element within the action committee.

District administration officials and police jointly sealed the central office of the banned group.

During a search of the premises, police recovered a submachine gun, a 12-bore rifle, and a pistol.

Although a large crowd gathered outside the main office following the raid, no protests took place.

Political analysts and security experts noted that the recovery of weapons proves the group intended to incite anarchy under the guise of fighting for public rights.

They emphasized that such decisive actions are inevitable to maintain public order, uphold the rule of law, and enforce the writ of the state.

On June 5, the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Home Department has issued a notification declaring the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) a banned organisation under the region’s anti-terrorism laws.

According to the notification, organisations operating under the names “Jammu Kashmir Action Committee” and “Joint Awami Action Committee” have been placed in the First Schedule under the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Anti-Terrorism Act 2014.

The notification states that the decision was approved by the President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, formally declaring the group as a proscribed organisation.

It further alleges that there is sufficient material indicating involvement in activities that could undermine peace and public safety, including creating unrest and disturbing law and order in the region.

The government stated that the organisation was found involved in spreading fear among the public and creating a sense of insecurity in society. It also accused the group of promoting hatred and attempting to disrupt state stability.

Under Section 12 of the Anti-Terrorism Act 2014, the organisation and its alternate names have been formally listed as banned, according to the notification.

The Home Department has also included all alternative names of the organisation in the notification to prevent its operation under different titles.

Copies of the notification have been dispatched to federal and provincial authorities, including the Ministry of Interior, as well as the President, Prime Minister, Chief Secretary, and other senior officials of AJK.

Directives have also been issued to all Deputy Commissioners, SSPs, CTD, and Special Branch units, as well as divisional administrations in Muzaffarabad, Poonch, and Mirpur.

Authorities said the decision aims to ensure law and order, public safety, and state stability, adding that no organisation will be allowed to threaten peace or security in the region.