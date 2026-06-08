RAWALAKOT: Violent clashes erupted between Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) police and members of a banned Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) in Rawalakot, resulting in multiple fatalities and injuries, ARY News reported, quoting officials.

According to the Deputy Commissioner, the confrontation left one civilian and two Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) police personnel dead. In view of the deteriorating law and order situation, the district administration has written to the government seeking the imposition of a curfew in Rawalakot.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson for the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) said armed miscreants belonging to the banned Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) opened fire on law enforcement personnel during the unrest.

The spokesperson confirmed that four security personnel were martyred in the firing, while more than 20 police and security officials sustained injuries. He added that the attack was carried out in a planned manner after the group gathered under the guise of protest.

Authorities said armed elements used the protest as a cover to target law enforcement personnel, further escalating tensions in the area. Security has been tightened, and the situation remains highly sensitive.

AJK Govt Bans Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC)

On June 5, 2026, the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Home Department issued a notification declaring the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) a banned organisation under the region’s anti-terrorism laws.

According to the notification, organisations operating under the names “Jammu Kashmir Action Committee” and “Joint Awami Action Committee” have been placed in the First Schedule under the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Anti-Terrorism Act 2014.

The notification states that the decision was approved by the President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, formally declaring the group as a proscribed organisation.

It further alleged that there was sufficient material indicating involvement in activities that could undermine peace and public safety, including creating unrest and disturbing law and order in the region.

The government stated that the organisation was found involved in spreading fear among the public and creating a sense of insecurity in society. It also accused the group of promoting hatred and attempting to disrupt state stability.

Under Section 12 of the Anti-Terrorism Act 2014, the organisation and its alternative names were formally listed as banned, according to the notification.

The Home Department also included all alternative names of the organisation in the notification to prevent its operation under different titles.

Copies of the notification were dispatched to federal and provincial authorities, including the Ministry of Interior, as well as the President, Prime Minister, Chief Secretary, and other senior officials of AJK.

Directives were also issued to all Deputy Commissioners, SSPs, CTD, and Special Branch units, as well as divisional administrations in Muzaffarabad, Poonch, and Mirpur.

Authorities said the decision aimed to ensure law and order, public safety, and state stability, adding that no organisation would be allowed to threaten peace or security in the region.