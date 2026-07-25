AJK Polls: MQM agree to alliance with PML-N, withdraw candidates

KARACHI: The PML-N and MQM have announced alliance for the upcoming Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) elections, ARY News reported on Saturday.

MQM leader Farooq Sattar announced withdrawal of the party’s candidates before the PML-N Sindh’s leader Bashir Memon during a media talk.

MQM leader while announcing withdrawal of the party’s candidates urged the government that the MQM’s demands with regard to governorship of Sindh and Article 140-A should be approved.

“PML-N’s win in Azad Kashmir will be our victory,” Farooq Sattar said.

“There is no difference if the governor belongs to us or the MQM,” President PML-N Sindh Bashir Memon said while thanking the MQM leadership for support.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had earlier sought support of the MQM in the upcoming AJK elections.

A delegation of the party, led by federal minister Ahsan Iqbal, met the MQM-P leadership and sought the party’s backing in the Azad Kashmir election.