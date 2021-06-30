AJK polls: Teams formed to monitor election campaigns

MUZAFFARABAD: The election commission has formed teams to monitor the election campaigns launched by the political leaders in connection with the upcoming polls of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Legislative Assembly, ARY News reported.

Sources privy to the development said that the monitoring teams comprised government officers and employees of the elections commission.

The teams will keep a close eye on the poll campaigns and are authorized to slap fine on election candidates up to Rs 50,000 over violating the code of conduct issued by the election commission.

Earlier on June 15, the district administration had started the implementation of the code of conduct of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) ahead of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Legislative Assembly elections.

The district administration had commenced removing billboards of candidates from the political parties in compliance with the ECP code for upcoming elections.

The deputy commissioner of Mirpur had vowed that the ECP code of conduct for the advertisement campaign of the candidates will be strictly implemented. The deputy commissioner had added that panaflex banners will only be allowed to be posed across the city which meets the size permitted by the election commission.