If anyone has the numbers, bring the no-confidence motion, challenges AJK PM

MUZAFFARABAD: Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Chaudhry Anwarul Haq has said he will continue to fulfill his responsibilities as long as he holds the authority to do so, ARY News reported.

Speaking informally to journalists at the Prime Minister’s House in Muzaffarabad, Anwarul Haq said that a no-confidence motion is part of democratic tradition and should not be seen negatively.

“My worth will be realized after I am gone,” he remarked, adding that he could never set fire to the very house where he was born. “You will never see regret on my face,” he stated confidently.

The AJK premier said he had come into politics alone but now stood among friends. “I am the only prime minister who filled the treasury instead of emptying it,” he claimed.

Chaudhry Anwarul Haq announced that he would soon hold a detailed press conference to discuss matters further, expressing satisfaction over his government’s performance. “Allah has granted me success, and I am grateful for that,” he said.

Responding to political developments, the Prime Minister challenged opponents, saying, “If someone has the numbers, why not bring the no-confidence motion?”

Earlier, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) had secured the required numbers to form the government in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) without the support of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

According to party sources, five AJK ministers have decided to join the PPP, giving the party a clear majority for government formation in the region. Those joining include Chaudhry Yasir Sultan, Sardar Muhammad Hussain, Chaudhry Muhammad Ikhlaq, Chaudhry Arshad Hussain, and Chaudhry Muhammad Rashid.

The ministers met Faryal Talpur at Zardari House, Islamabad, to formally announce their decision. Senior PPP leaders Faheem Akhtar Rabbani, Muhammad Asim Sharif, Chaudhry Muhammad Akbar, Abdul Majeed Khan, and Chaudhry Muhammad Riaz were also present during the meeting.

Faryal Talpur said the inclusion of AJK ministers would further strengthen the PPP’s position in the region. The newly joined members expressed full confidence in the leadership of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and President Asif Ali Zardari, pledging to play an active role in the development of Azad Kashmir and the welfare of its people under the PPP banner.