AJK protests: Clash erupts between protesters, Rangers

MUZAFFARABAD: At least a man was killed and two others were injured as clashes between the protestors and law enforcement agencies once again erupted in Muzaffarabad, ARY News reported.

Azad Kashmir witnessed violent clashes between the police and activists of a rights movement amid a wheel-jam and shutter-down strike across the territory, which left at least one police official dead and several others injured.

As per the details, the protestors pelted stones at the security personnel who resorted to tear gas shelling and baton charge. During the clashes, a man was killed while two others including a child sustained injuries, hospital sources confirmed.

Separately, internet service has been suspended once again after a clash between the protestors and Rangers personnel. The protestors of the Joint Action Committee’s long march reached outside the Assembly and are holding a sit-in at Ambor.

The shutter down and wheel-jam strike is being observed to press for demands of cheaper electricity and flour in the region. The Awami Action Committee had also announced long march from Muzaffarabad to Madina Market.

Earlier in the day, the Azad Kashmir (AJK) government has approved a reduction in the prices of electricity and flour after violent protests in the valley.

As per details, the AJK government approved the demands of Jammu Kashmir Awami Action Committee (JAAC) and reduced the prices of electricity and flour.

According to a notification issued in Rawalakot, the price of wheat flour has been reduced by Rs 1100 per 40 kg bag, from Rs 3100 to Rs 2000.

Additionally, the government has also approved a reduction in electricity prices.

As per the notification, domestic consumers using up to 100 units will be charged Rs 3 per unit, while those using 101-300 units will be charged Rs 5 per unit. Consumers using more than 300 units will be charged Rs 6 per unit.

Industrial consumers using up to 300 units will be charged Rs 10 per unit, while those using more than 300 units will be charged Rs 15 per unit.