AJK protests: Tarar says no one would be allowed to create chaos

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar Tuesday said the federal government has thwarted the wicked designs of anarchic elements through timely redressal of the demand of the people of Azad Kashmir.

Talking to newsmen outside the Parliament House alongside Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Amir Maqam, Tarar said the resolution of demands regarding subsidy on flour and electricity issue is an example of efficient decision-making on the part of the government.

He said no one will be allowed to create chaos in Azad Kashmir.

Atta Tarar said Kashmir is Pakistan’s jugular vein and Pakistan has raised the matter of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir at every forum.

To a question, the Minister commiserated with the bereaved family of the police personnel martyred during the protest and said the government will support his family.

About the economic situation of the country, Atta Tarar said our efforts are yielding fruits as economic indicators are showing improvements with a downward trend in inflation and upward in investment.

The Minister said international reports are signaling a positive trajectory for Pakistan’s economy.

After several days of intense protests, the Awami Joint Action Committee on Tuesday announced to end ongoing protests in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) against soaring inflation a day after the government accepted their demands.

The committee, which had been spearheading demonstrations, called off protes after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced Rs23 billion subsidy package for the people of AJK.