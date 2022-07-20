AJK SC orders to hold LG polls by October 15

MUZAFFARABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday ordered to hold LG polls latest by October 15, ARY News reported.

The case related to the delay in LG polls in AJK was held by the valley’s apex court, here today.

Presenting the government’s stance Advocate General Khawja Maqbool pleaded with the SC to grant time for holding LG polls in AJK. To this, the apex court remarked from the last 30 years, LG polls have not been held in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, how much more time do you [govt] want?

We cannot give anymore time, the SC remarked and ordered the government to hold the LG polls by October 15.

Meanwhile, the counsel of the Election Commission AJK said they want to hold LB elections in three phases as it is not possible to hold them in a day.

The AJK SC remarked, the orders have been passed, the adminstrative issues should be clared by the commission.

Earlier, Chief Election Commissioner AJK Justice, retired, Abdur Rashid Sulehriya chaired a meeting to review all arrangements for holding local government elections in the valley.

The meeting agreed that Chief Justice AJK High Court would be requested to appoint judicial officers as district and returning officers.

