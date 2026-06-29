AJK SC suspends HC order on PTI registration

MUZAFFARABAD: The Supreme Court of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on Monday suspended the AJK High Court’s order that had restored the registration of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and its election symbol, the bat.

The Election Commission of AJK had challenged the High Court’s June 23 verdict, arguing that the court had exceeded its jurisdiction by granting relief beyond what had been sought by the petitioners.

During the initial hearing, the Supreme Court suspended the High Court’s order and constituted a full bench headed by Chief Justice Raja Saeed Akram Khan to hear the case.

The court fixed July 2 for the next hearing.

Earlier, on June 23, a larger bench of the AJK High Court, headed by Chief Justice Sadaqat Hussain Raja, had set aside the Election Commission’s decision to cancel PTI’s registration and directed the commission to restore the party’s status immediately.

مظفرآباد: سپریم کورٹ آزاد کشمیر نے پی ٹی آئی کی عبوری رجسٹریشن کا فیصلہ معطل کردیا#ARYNews pic.twitter.com/uJQ35vU1tc — ARY NEWS (@ARYNEWSOFFICIAL) June 29, 2026

The petition was filed by PTI AJK President and former Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi, who challenged the Election Commission’s decision to revoke the party’s registration in the region.

PTI candidates cleared to contest elections with bat symbol

In its written judgment, the High Court ruled that the Election Commission’s decision was unlawful and violated fundamental political rights. It directed the commission to restore PTI’s registration without delay and allow the party’s candidates to contest the upcoming Legislative Assembly elections using the bat symbol.

The Election Commission subsequently filed an appeal before the Supreme Court, seeking suspension of the High Court’s ruling.

The Supreme Court’s interim order means the High Court’s decision will remain suspended until the apex court decides the matter.

The general elections in the region would be held on July 27.

Notably, the AJK Election Commission on May 17, 2026, rejected the registration application of the PTI’s regional chapter, citing violations of election rules in the party’s financial accounts.

PTI termed the move unconstitutional and undemocratic and challenged it before the High Court.