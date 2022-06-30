AJK to get international airport, bullet train

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan has announced the establishment of an international airport in Azad Kashmir and a bullet train, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Addressing the AJK Legislative Assembly, the prime minister announced that a special economic zone would be set up for women, while Rs500 million has been allocated for the establishment of cottage industry.

PM Sardar Tanveer further said that funds of Rs340 million have been allocated for journalists and media industry. “A private airline would be launched in Azad Kashmir, while an international airport will be established,” he added.

“A bullet train project from Islamabad to Muzaffarabad will be started,” he added. The premier also acknowledged the assistance provided by the national security agencies for budget cut issue.

The Prime Minister further said that a model hospital of 500 beds would be set up in Mirpur, while the living allowance of the refugees would be increased by Rs1500. Meanwhile, the premier announced to set up IT training centers in three major cities.

Sardar Tanveer also announced there will be no increase in electricity tariff in Azad Kashmir for one year.

