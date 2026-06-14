ISLAMABAD: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that the ongoing unrest in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) is damaging both the Kashmiri cause and Pakistan’s international reputation, warning that the situation is creating unnecessary opportunities for hostile elements, ARY News reported.

He said the unrest comes at a time when global attention is strongly focused on Pakistan, adding that instability at such a moment is “deeply concerning” and counterproductive.

Bilawal Bhutto urged protesters in AJK to end their demonstrations peacefully and called on those who have taken the law into their own hands to surrender themselves to local authorities. He stressed that legal and constitutional processes must be allowed to proceed without disruption.

Reiterating his stance on political issues, he said that grievances and disagreements should be resolved through democratic, constitutional and peaceful means rather than through street agitation. He added that Parliament and the political system, not the streets, are the appropriate forums for resolving such matters.

He also noted that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has already demanded the Election Commission withdraw the prematurely issued election schedule in AJK and reaffirmed that the party remains committed to achieving a political resolution.

Bilawal further said that efforts would be made to establish a Truth and Reconciliation Commission to ensure fair and transparent resolution of disputes. He emphasized that the people of Kashmir should not repeatedly face cycles of protest and uncertainty.

He added that if all stakeholders agree, the AJK government could review previously issued notifications to help reduce tensions. At the same time, he underlined that there would be no compromise on the rule of law and accountability for those involved in wrongdoing.

He concluded by saying that the government and political leadership are committed to ensuring that innocent individuals do not suffer the consequences of others’ actions, and that all issues must be resolved through lawful and fair processes.