Polling underway as AJK holds local body elections after decades

MUZAFFARABAD: After a long wait of over three decades, the first phase of the local government elections in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) is underway.

The polling is underway in three districts of Muzaffarabad Division — Neelum Valley, Jhelum Valley and Muzaffarabad. The polling will continue till 5pm without any break.

Strict security measures have been put in place to maintain law and order during the polling in AJK.

Of the 1,323 polling stations, 418 have been declared ‘sensitive’ and 257 ‘most sensitive’, where three and five police personnel will be deployed, respectively. At other polling stations, usually two policemen are deployed, according to officials.

The candidates include 575 from the PTI, 465 from the PML-N, 545 from the PPP, 113 from All Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference, 67 from TLP, 46 from JI while 900 are independent candidates.

It is pertinent to mention here that local government elections in the other two divisions of the state Poonch and Mirpur will be held on the 3rd and 8th of next month.

