Governor Tessori proposes free Ajrak-designed number plates for citizens

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori asked the provincial government to provide security-featured and Sindhi Ajrak-designed number plates free of cost to vehicle owners, ARY News reported.

During a media interaction, a journalist asked a question pertaining to the difficulties being faced by the public followinf the Sindh Excise and Taxation Department’s decision, enforcing Ajrak-designed number plates across the province including Karachi.

“Ajrak represents the culture, heritage, and pride of Sindh and traditionally it is given as a gift. The provincial government should provide free of cost Ajrak-designed number plates [to vehicle owners] as a token of respect for Sindh traditions,” he replied.

Governor Tessori also proposed a review of taxes and other related charges to address public concerns and facilitate the initiative.

It is to be noted here that the Sindh government’s decision to impose new number plates for all licensed vehicles has caused anarchy and frustration among Karachi residents.

Intended to control theft of vehicles and improve tax collection, the initiative has instead caused lengthy waits, delayed issuance, and strict traffic enforcement.

Read More: Ajrak number plate policy challenged in SHC

According to official stats, Karachi has 3.5 million registered motorcycles and 2.3 million registered cars, making the rollout of new plates an operational headache.

Even though the task is important, the Excise Department has not given clear guidelines, which puts citizens at the mercy of the traffic police. In just two months, they have issued more than 52,000 challans

Sindh Excise and Taxation Minister Mukesh Chawla last week said that the decision to implement security-featured Ajrak number plates will not be reversed under any circumstances.

In an interview with ARY News, the minister said that the Sindh government has been issuing the security-featured number plates since 2021.

Mukesh Kumar Chawla said that these number plates are mandatory for all motorcycle and vehicle owners.

The minister accused accused certain ‘linguistic groups’ of politicising the issue by associating the security-featured number plates plates with the Ajrak.

“These tactics are being used to spread division,” he added.