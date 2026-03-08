Akansha Ranjan Kapoor gives honest health update

American actress Akansha Ranjan Kapoor recently revealed to her admirers on social media that she has decided to freeze her eggs in a very intimate update. The announcement was made just two days after Guilty, her debut feature film on Netflix, celebrated its sixth anniversary.

The star shared a photo of herself from the hospital on Instagram as she reflected on the mental and physical journey she had undergone over the previous two weeks. She stated in her post, “Yesterday I froze my eggs! I really didn’t plan on sharing, but today feels like the right day to say this… the female body is EXTRAORDINARY.”

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor explained that the last two weeks required daily injections, medical scans, and hormonal changes, characterizing the procedure as demanding yet empowering. The 32-year-old penned, “The last two weeks were… intense. Injecting myself with needles every day, hormones doing their thing, the bloating, the mood swings, the endless scans, the meds, the IV drip, and finally the surgery.”

The performer claimed that despite the difficulties, the experience helped her recognize the power of the female body. She continued, “But all I want to say is—women are BADASSES… and how in awe I am of how wonderfully intelligent and capable our bodies are.”

In addition, Akansha posted a second picture of herself wearing athletic attire, demonstrating that she had begun resuming her regular activities following the treatment. “The second pic is from today, dressing for the job I want—athletic and getting back to my routine… even though I could barely manage a 20-minute wobble around my building,” she said.

In closing, the actor wished everyone a happy International Women’s Day and expressed thankfulness for her body’s resiliency. “But honestly, that felt like enough! Because this body just did something amazing. Happy Women’s Day,” she added.