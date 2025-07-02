India rest Bumrah, bring in Akash Deep for second England Test

Pacer Akash Deep has been named as a replacement for Jasprit Bumrah for the second India vs England Test at Edgbaston.

Reports had said before the series that India would not play Bumrah in all the games of the five-match Test series.

Their captain, Shubman Gill, confirmed at the toss that Akash Deep was replacing the veteran seamer in the Playing XI for the second India vs England Test.

“Just to manage his workload. We got a good break, but the third match of the series being at Lord’s, there might be a chance that there may be a little bit more in that wicket compared to this one. So we thought, we’ll play him in the third one,” Gill said at the toss.

Apart from resting Jasprit Bumrah, India have also brought in Washington Sundar and Nitish Kumar Reddy to replace Shardul Thakur and Sai Sudarshan.

India XI:

KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Karun Nair, Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, and Prasidh Krishna.

On the other hand, England have kept their winning combination from the first India vs England Test despite reports that Jofra Archer might get a chance in the Playing XI.

England XI:

Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue, and Shoaib Bashir.

Meanwhile, England captain Ben Stokes won the toss and elected to field first in Birmingham.

The hosts lead the five-match Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series 1-0 after a sensational five-wicket win in the first Test, after a thrilling day five on June 24.