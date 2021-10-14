Friday, October 15, 2021
type here...
HomeLifestyle
Web Desk

Akcent band member Adrian Sina to spend holidays in Hunza

test

Akcent band member Adrian Claudiu Sînă will be arriving in Pakistan where he will be spending holidays in Hunza.

The artist made the announcement of his arrival in a Twitter video for his fans. In his Twitter clip, Akcent said that he wants to prove that Pakistan is a safe place for travel.

“Hello Pakistan,” Sînă said in the clip. “This time I have decided to spend some of my holidays in Hunza Pakistan to show the world that Pakistan is a safe and beautiful country.”

Akcent band’s fans in Pakistan extended their greetings and gave a warm welcome to the award-winning artist.

In March, Romanian band Akcent’s member Adrian Sina met former DG ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor over a cup of tea.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by akcentofficial (@akcentofficial)

Taking to Twitter, the singer shared a video expressing his happiness after visiting Pakistan and performing in different cities. He can be seen holding a cup of tea in his hands.

“Hello, I am Adrian Sina from Akcent. I am so happy that I have had the chance to travel a long way, from Bucharest, where I live, to Pakistan, to meet the general,” the singer says in the video message.

“Met DG ISPR, Pakistani tea is Fantastic,” the Angel singer captioned his post taking a subtle jibe at India.

Facebook Notice for EU!
You need to login to view and post FB Comments!
Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2021 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.