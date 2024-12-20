Akeal Hosein goes down memory lane after topping T20I bowling rankings

West Indies spinner Akeal Hosein became the first spinner from his country to top the International Cricket Council (ICC) Men’s T20I bowling rankings.

As per the latest rankings, the left-arm spinner replaced England’s Adil Rashid to top the ranking.

Following the achievement, Akeal Hosein took to Instagram to share a heartfelt post in which he reflected on his journey through the years.

The post included a video comprising photos of him from his childhood and his early days representing the West Indies at the international level.

The viral video also included a compilation of his wickets in the shortest format for West Indies.

“I’m not usually one to post stats, but this one is special. Who would have thought, huh? That the boy from the hood, the boy from Laventille could be number 1 in the world,” Akeal Hosein wrote in the caption of his Instagram post.

“Whatever is or was being said, for however long I may remain at this number, no matter what happens, let this serve as a reminder that I did it.. That I am number 1,” the West Indian spinner added.

The left-arm spinner made his debut for the West Windies in 2021 and has since picked up 48 wickets in his 55 T20I outings for the side.

His recent outing for his country was in the three-match T20I series against Bangladesh.

Akeal Hosein returned with the figures of 2/13 in his four overs in the series opener and finished the series with three wickets from two games.