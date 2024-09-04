Babar Azam slips out of top 10 ICC Test rankings for first time in five years

Pakistan premier batsman Babar Azam has slipped out of the top 10 ICC Test rankings for the first time in five years.

Azam who slipped to 9th number from 6th due to continued failure in the red ball game slipped out of the top 10 ICC Test rankings after failing to make any impact against Bangladesh in a two-match home series.

Babar Azam managed just 64 runs across four innings in the recently concluded two-Test series against Bangladesh. Pakistan dropped to No. 8 in the latest ICC Test Rankings after a shock 2-0 whitewash at home.

Babar Azam’s struggles in Test cricket have been evident for some time now. He has not scored a century since December 2022 and has failed to register a single fifty in his last 16 innings in the red-ball format.

On the other hand, Pakistan has dropped to eighth place in the ICC Test Team Rankings after suffering a humiliating series loss at home against Bangladesh.

This is Men in Green’s lowest rating in Test cricket since 1965.

Bangladesh recorded their first-ever series win over Pakistan with a six-wicket victory in the second Test in Rawalpindi on Tuesday.

Chasing 185 to win, the visitors inched their way to the target for the loss of four wickets, 25 minutes before tea on the fifth and final day to complete a 2-0 series sweep

The team’s back-to-back losses to Bangladesh at home led to a two-place drop from sixth place, with a total of 76 rating points.