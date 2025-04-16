Akhtar Mengal calls off BNP-M’s protest sit-in

MASTUNG: Balochistan National Party (BNP-M) leader Akhtar Mengal on Wednesday announced to call off his party’s 20 days long protest sit-in at the Lakpass area of Mastung district in a press conference.

Mengal has summoned the party’s central cabinet meeting on April 18 to devise future line of action of the Balochistan National Party.

Sardar Akhtar Mengal said that his party would launch a public outreach movement after ending sit-in.

A rally and a long march from Wadh to Quetta led by Akhtar Mengal, was protesting against arrests of Baloch Yakjehti Committee leaders and police crackdowns on sit-ins.

Earlier this month, Mengal had announced that the party would march to Quetta on April 6 after negotiations had failed to make any progress.

A suicide blast near BNP-M rally in Mastung district highlighted ongoing tensions in Balochistan, where political protests and security challenges continue to shape the region’s dynamics.

Balochistan government spokesperson Shahid Rind earlier said that the provincial administration was investigating the Mastung suicide blast incident and reiterated commitment to protecting the public and political leaders.