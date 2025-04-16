web analytics
33.9 C
Karachi
Wednesday, April 16, 2025
PSL 10
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

Akhtar Mengal calls off BNP-M’s protest sit-in

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

MASTUNG: Balochistan National Party (BNP-M) leader Akhtar Mengal on Wednesday announced to call off his party’s 20 days long protest sit-in at the Lakpass area of Mastung district in a press conference.

Mengal has summoned the party’s central cabinet meeting on April 18 to devise future line of action of the Balochistan National Party.

Sardar Akhtar Mengal said that his party would launch a public outreach movement after ending sit-in.

A rally and a long march from Wadh to Quetta led by Akhtar Mengal, was protesting against arrests of Baloch Yakjehti Committee leaders and police crackdowns on sit-ins.

Earlier this month, Mengal had announced that the party would march to Quetta on April 6 after negotiations had failed to make any progress.

A suicide blast near BNP-M rally in Mastung district highlighted ongoing tensions in Balochistan, where political protests and security challenges continue to shape the region’s dynamics.

Balochistan government spokesperson Shahid Rind earlier said that the provincial administration was investigating the Mastung suicide blast incident and reiterated commitment to protecting the public and political leaders.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

Will Trump Tariffs Rattle World Economy and harm US interests in long run ?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.