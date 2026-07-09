ISLAMABAD: Former MNA from Balochistan and BNP-M leader Sardar Akhtar Mengal has returned all benefits received after his resignation from the National Assembly seat.

Akhtar Mengal sent a cheque of Rs. 78,92,000 to the National Assembly Secretariat.

Mengal, a political heavyweight of Balochistan, has said that after September 03, 2024, till today, he has not got any salary or the allowance as the member of the lower house of the parliament.

Mengal had tendered his resignation from the Khuzdar’s National Assembly seat NA-256 on September 03, 2024.

NA Speaker Ayaz Sadiq had approved his resignation on February 11, 2026, effective from the back date.

The National Assembly Secretariat has also confirmed about receiving Sardar Akhtar Mengal’s letter and the cheque.