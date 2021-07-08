Akhtar Nazeer removed as ECP secretary

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday removed Dr Akhtar Nazeer from the ECP secretary post, ARY News reported.

According to a notification, Dr Akhtar Nazeer was directed to report to the Establishment Division with immediate effect.

Moreover, the ECP has appointed Grade-22 retired officer Umar Hameed as new secretary of the Election Commission of Pakistan. He has been appointed for two years.

Last year in May, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had appointed Akhtar Nazir as the Secretary ECP on a deputation basis to replace Zafar Iqbal Hussain who has been appointed as Special Secretary ECP.

Nazir is an officer of Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS) whose services had been surrendered by the federal government to the ECP on deputation.

He was serving as Secretary Senate before his appointment at the ECP.

Prior to joining as Secretary ECP, he also served as Chief Secretary, Balochistan. He has also held leadership positions in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab and the Federal Government.