Akon detained by U.S Police

There’s never really a dull week in Akon’s world, is there? The R&B hitmaker Akon found himself behind bars in Georgia last Friday, and it all started with a security camera and a suspended license.

According to police in DeKalb County, Akon was picked up by Chamblee officers after their automated Flock camera system flagged a vehicle linked to an out-of-county warrant. Turns out, the car was sitting right there at a Tint World auto shop where Akon had dropped it off.

By the time officers showed up, the 52-year-old “Locked Up” singer was calm, cooperative, and, as one officer put it, “not exactly surprised.” He knew about the warrant. Akon was booked, spent around six hours in jail, and walked out stone-faced, still in his black hoodie.

Ironically, the warrant that landed Akon behind bars this time traces back to something almost trivial: his car breaking down. A couple of months ago, in September, police in Roswell, Georgia, came across him stranded on the roadside with a dead battery in his Tesla Cybertruck.

When they ran his name, they discovered his license had been suspended for skipping a court date earlier in 2023. The car got towed, he got cited, and police even confiscated a vape pen they said wasn’t exactly legal.

Since the arrest, Akon’s been business as usual online. He hasn’t addressed the situation publicly, not a peep, but he’s been active on social media, posting cheerful clips from his ongoing India tour.

One video, shared just days after his release, shows him smiling, and he captions it, “It’s a beautiful day.” You almost wouldn’t know he’d just spent a night dealing with Georgia law enforcement.

This isn’t Akon’s first time making headlines for something off-stage. Years back, he famously claimed he’d done serious time and even led a car theft ring before music changed his life.

But investigations later showed he’d exaggerated; he’d been arrested several times, yes, but only convicted once, for gun possession in New Jersey back in 1998. He got probation for that one.