Akon's wife Tomeka Thiam files for divorce

Celebrity wife Tomeka Thiam has filed for divorce from American rapper Akon after almost 29 years of being married to him.

As reported by foreign media, Akon’s wife, Tomeka Thiam, is separating from him and has filed for divorce, just days before their 29th wedding anniversary, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason.

Per the court documents obtained by the publication, Thiam is seeking spousal support from the ‘Lonely’ singer, in addition to the joint legal custody of their daughter, Journey, 17.

Moreover, she requests that the court grant her sole physical custody of the couple’s only child and not award Akon any spousal support.

Reps for both of the spouses are yet to comment on the development.

Notably, the singer has previously admitted that he believes in polygamy and is a father of nine children, including ‘seven boys and two girls’. “[Polygamy is] part of our culture. Absolutely,” he said in a 2022 interview. “For me, it looks normal, because it’s culture for us. We didn’t go outside of our African culture when we got to the Western world.”

“See, the flaw that the Western world made is they created all these rules without putting nature into account,” he added.

Previously, Amirror alleged that she was one of Akon’s four wives, while the other three of them live in Atlanta, Los Angeles and Africa.

