Akshay Kumar, Anees Bazmee reunite for new family comedy

Anees Bazmee and Akshay Kumar are all set to be seen in another comedy film. The film is expected to be released in December 2026.

Previously, the duo has worked together on some of Bollywood’s iconic yet comedic films. The list also includes Welcome, Singh Is Kinng, and Thank You. This time, along with producer Dil Raju, they aim to deliver another comedy entertainer.

According to Indian media reports, Kumar is happy with how the situational comedy is shaping up and is impressed with Anees’ take on humour.

Further, reports state that the father-son relationship depicted in the story adds to its charm. Reports say that the comedy entertainer is all set with superhit music and a Holi dance number choreographed by Ganesh Acharya.

Kumar, meanwhile, is reportedly frequently laughing on set with the crew. He is currently enjoying the release of his horror-comedy Bhoot Bangla, while his other film Welcome To The Jungle is scheduled for release this summer.