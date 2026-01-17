Akshay Kumar celebrates 25 years of marriage with Twinkle Khanna

Akshay Kumar is celebrating silver jubilee of marriage with his wife, author and former actress Twinkle Khanna.

On January 17, 2026, the actor took to social media account to share a heartfelt and playful tribute. He posted a cheerful video of Twinkle playfully dancing by the beach to the song Ramba Ho Ho.

In his note, Akshay recalled a piece of advice from his mother-in-law at the time of their wedding in 2001.

“When we got married this day in 2001, her mother had said, ‘Beta, get ready to burst out laughing in the weirdest situations because she’ll do exactly that,’” he wrote.

Reflecting on the years since, he added, “25 years and I know ki meri mother-in-law kabhi jhooth nahi bolti hai… her daughter refuses to even walk straight… she prefers to dance through life instead.”

Akshay Kumar went on to swoon over their long journey together, celebrating a relationship filled with joy, unpredictability, and affection. “From day one to year twenty-five, cheers to my lady who keeps me laughing, guessing and slightly anxious at times! Happy anniversary to us, Tina. 25 years of madness that we both love,” he concluded.

The personal milestone for the actor comes after he announced his return to television with the reality show Wheel Of Fortune, which is set to premiere on January 27.