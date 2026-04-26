The Cyber Department has taken into custody the individual who harassed the daughter of well-known Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar by soliciting explicit images. According to reports in the Indian media, the Maharashtra State Cyber Department apprehended the accused following a formal investigation.

Confirming the development, Additional Director of the Cyber Department, Yashasvi Yadav, stated that the arrest was made after a thorough probe into the incident. The case became public after Akshay Kumar revealed the troubling occurrence, which began while his daughter was playing an online game. What started as a casual interaction with an unidentified player took a dangerous turn when the individual began making inappropriate demands.

Yashasvi Yadav noted, “Akshay Kumar shared a very startling account with us, revealing that his own daughter was being targeted for sextortion. The girl showed great bravery by informing her parents immediately. The parents then provided us with the information necessary to handle the situation.”

During a recent event, a video of the actor was shown in which he detailed the encounter: “My daughter was playing a video game where you play with a stranger.” He explained that while the conversation was initially polite, the individual eventually asked for her location and gender before sending a message asking for a naked picture. “My daughter immediately stopped everything and told my wife,” Kumar said.

Akshay Kumar emphasised that his daughter’s prompt action prevented the situation from escalating, using the story as a cautionary tale for other parents.