Akshay Kumar reveals stranger asked daughter for inappropriate photos

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar shared a deeply disturbing experience involving his 13-year-old daughter to highlight the rising dangers of cybercrime targeting children.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of Cyber Awareness Month 2025 at the Maharashtra State Police Headquarters, Akshay Kumar revealed that his daughter was once asked to share nude photos by a stranger while playing an online video game.

According to Akshay Kumar, the incident took place a few months ago when his daughter was engaged in a multiplayer video game. During the session, an unknown user initiated a conversation, asked her gender, and then demanded inappropriate pictures. Shocked by the request, she immediately quit the game and informed her family.

Calling it a stark reminder of how widespread cybercrime has become, Akshay Kumar urged the Indian government to introduce structured awareness programs in schools. The Bollywood star stressed that students from classes 7 to 10 should have a dedicated “cyber period” every week to learn about online safety and protect themselves from such threats.

The ‘Her Pheri’ star underlined that cybercrime is now growing faster than traditional street crime and needs urgent attention. He appealed to both parents and policymakers to recognize the seriousness of the problem before it escalates further.

By recounting his own family’s ordeal, Akshay Kumar hoped to spread awareness about online predators and reinforce the message that no child is safe from the reach of digital criminals unless parents, schools, and authorities act together.

Also Read: Vijay Sethupathi accused of sexual harassment, casting couch

Earlier, a social user accused South Indian film star Vijay Sethupathi of sexual harassment and casting couch, allegations which he has denied.

As reported by Indian media, actor and film producer Vijay Sethupathi, best known for his work across Tamil films, in addition to starring in Hindi projects ‘Jawan’, ‘Maharaja’, ‘Farzi’ and ‘Merry Christmas’, is facing serious allegations of years-long sexual abuse from an X user, Ramya Mohan, who claimed to be the first hand witness of South industry’s casting couch in her now-deleted tweet.