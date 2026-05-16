Akshay Kumar drops chaotic teaser of ‘Welcome To The Jungle’

Akshay Kumar recently dropped a chaotic teaser of his upcoming movie, Welcome To The Jungle.

The 58-year-old Bollywood actor took to Instagram on May 15 and shared the teaser, confirming that the upcoming comedy film will arrive in cinemas next month.

Kumar, along with the highly anticipated teaser, wrote, “Welcome the madness, Welcome the laughter, Welcome the crazy chaos, Welcome the wildest chapter of the Welcome universe…#WelcomeToTheJungle. #WelcomeToTheJungleTeaser out now!”

He then added, “Let the chaos begin from 26th June, 2026 in cinemas #FirozANadiadwallah @khan_ahmedasas #CapeOfGoodFilms @starstudio18 @baseindustries_group @seetafilms_ @rakeshhdang @vbfilmwala #NeerajVoraJi @farhadsamji @timesmusichub @iam_kabirlal.”

The newly released teaser showcases the Khiladi star in his familiar comic avatar along with the huge ensemble cast.

Threequel to 2007’s Welcome and 2015’s Welcome Back, Welcome to the Jungle has been directed by Ahmed Khan and written by Farhad Samji.

It is Bollywood’s biggest multi-starrer in recent times, featuring more than 34 actors in key roles including Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Wamiqa Gabbi, Arshad Warsi, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Lara Dutta, and, Jackie Shroff.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

It’s worth mentioning here that Akshay Kumar starrer Welcome To The Jungle is scheduled to be released on June 26, 2026.