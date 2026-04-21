Akshay Kumar gets torture Wamiqa Gabbi's dad jokes

Bollywood actress Wamiqa Gabbi tortures Bhooth Bangla co-star Akshay Kumar with her PJs. She posted the video on her social media.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, she posted a video of Akshay reacting to her jokes. She asked, “Sir, if someone’s aunt (Massi) lives far away, what will you call her in English?” “Pharmacy,” replied Wamiqa.

Next, the Bhool Chuk Maaf actress asked, “Two people were playing badminton, and the police caught them. Why?” When Akshay was unable to guess the answer, Wamiqa shared, “Because they were using a racket.” Testing Akshay’s patience further, she added, “Name a place where singing is not allowed”. Answering, Wamiqa added, “Nagaland”.

Uploading the clip on social media, Wamiqa mentioned in the caption, “Premiqa ke PJ pe hasi hui faraar, Akshay sir bole, “Bas karo yaar! BHOOTH BANGLA in cinemas now! Book your tickets now !!

Reacting to the post, one of the users wrote, “Those cute pj’s can bring anyone into laughter”. Another one shared, “Akshay Sir be like: kaha fas gaya aaj…” “akshaykumar sirrrrr ko diya Wamiqa ji ne trauma,” read the third comment.

Talking about Bhooth Bangla, the project which marked the reunion of Akshay and Priyadarshan, after almost 14 years, reached the cinema halls on April 17.

Produced by Akshay Kumar, Ekta Kapoor, and Shobha Kapoor under the banners of Balaji Motion Pictures and Cape of Good Films. Bhooth Bangla stars Akshay, Wamiqa, Paresh Rawal, Jisshu Sengupta, Rajpal Yadav, and Tabu in key roles, along with others.

Coming to the technical crew, Divakar Mani is on board the team as cinematographer, M. S. Aiyappan Nair as editor, and Pritam as the music composer.