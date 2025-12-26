Akshay Kumar gives festive surprise on Christmas from his upcoming film's set

Indian actor and film producer Akshay Kumar has given his fans a festive surprise from the set of his forthcoming movie Welcome to the Jungle.

On Thursday, December 24, the actor shared a video on his Instagram handle wishing his viewers Christmas on behalf of the “giant cast” of Ahmed Khan’s upcoming film. In the video, he gives a sneak peek into the ongoing shoot. He also revealed his dual look.

Under the thirty-one-second clip, he captioned, “Wishing one and all a very Merry Christmas from the giant cast of Welcome to the Jungle! In cinemas 2026”.

He further added, “Never have I ever been part of something so big…none of us have. We can’t wait to present our gift to you. It’s a wrap, people! Well done, gang”.

He further stated, “Such a huge effort from everyone involved in making this happen. From our big family to yours at home, we wish you nothing but the best for 2026. #WelcomeToTheJungle #Welcome3”.

In the video, the superstar can be seen sporting long grey hair and a beard in one look, while the other shows him in sleek action gear.

However, in the video, he appears to be leading two gangs walking toward each other as a Christmas-themed version of the Welcome theme song plays.

The comment section got flooded with excitement. One wrote, “Hoping it to be as good as Bollywood multistarrer comedy movies used to be in the 2000s era. Wishing you a big success”.

Another hoped for a Katrina Kaif cameo, saying, “@katrinakaif ka bhi Cameo rakhdo pls”. “All the legendary characters,” another fan shared, while one more added, “Seeing Akshay Sir & Raveena Mam together after a long time”.

The social media admirers also get glimpses of Tusshar Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Suniel Shetty, Aftab Shivdasani, Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Raveena Tandon and Disha Patani.