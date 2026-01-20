Akshay Kumar opens up about his upcoming film

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar to join Anees Bazmee and Vidya Balan after their last film, Mission Mangal.

In recent news, Akshay Kumar is all set to reunite with his Welcome director, Anees Bazmee. The film will also star Vidya Balan, marking her reunion with the actor after Mission Mangal.

We are now learning that the team will begin shooting soon, with the first day scheduled to be shot at Royal Gold Studios in Goregaon.

The filmmaker revealed that they have not fixed a title yet. He also addressed rumours of this film being a remake of Sankranthiki Vasthunam. Bazmee told the publication, “Such rumours keep floating in the market. Until now, a lot has been said about me and my films. But I never clarify, as the truth comes out eventually. The story of our film is close to the premise of (Sankranthiki Vasthunam). Also, Dil Raju bhai is the producer of both the films. All I can say is that hamari film acchi hai. Mehnat poori ki hai humne”.

He confirmed the cast of the film and noted, “The film stars Akshay ji, Vidya ji, Raashii Khanna, Vijay Raaz, Zakir Hussain, Sayaji Shinde, and others. Expect a lot of comedy, romance, action, songs, etc”.

This film will mark Akshay and Vidya’s collaboration after Mission Mangal, Welcome and Heyy Babyy. Their pairing has long been popular with audiences. Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar’s professional slate remains packed.

The actor is currently busy with multiple projects, including Welcome To The Jungle, Haiwaan and Bhooth Bangla. All these projects are progressing at full pace. Bhooth Bangla and Haiwaan will mark Akshay Kumar’s reunion with Priyadarshan for the 6th and 7th time, respectively. Bhooth Bangla will be released theatrically on May 15.

Meanwhile, Vidya Balan was last seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 with Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri and Kartik Aaryan. She has Raja Shivaji in the pipeline, which will mark her debut in Marathi cinema.