Akshay Kumar has revealed that his son, Aarav Bhatia, has no interest in following his footsteps into Bollywood, choosing instead to pursue a career in fashion.

Speaking in a recent podcast interview, the actor shared that Aarav is focused, hardworking and grounded, but has deliberately decided to stay away from the film industry. According to Akshay, his son is currently learning the craft of fashion from the ground up, even taking on a modestly paid job as part of the process.

“He doesn’t want to join films,” Akshay said, adding that Aarav prefers to explore fashion by travelling to different places and learning about textiles, prints and traditional techniques. The actor noted that he respects his son’s decision and believes it is important for him to carve his own path.

“We are both very alike. He is into health, and so am I. He is a tall boy and very focused. He loves working. But he doesn’t want to join films. He doesn’t have any such plan. He wants to be in fashion,” he shared.

Akshay Kumar also highlighted Aarav’s simple lifestyle, revealing that he is earning a small salary while gaining hands-on experience. He described this as a positive step, emphasizing the value of hard work and learning without relying on privilege.

He further opened up about Aarav learning fashion and said, “Voh bechara aaj bhi ₹4500 ki naukri kar raha hai. Acchi baat hai, kyun nahi? (He’s still working a ₹4500 job even today. It’s a good thing, why not?) He is going to villages and learning fashion from there, different kinds of prints and everything. I don’t lecture him much, but I have told him not to harm anyone.”

Aarav, born in 2002, has largely stayed out of the public eye despite being the son of two well-known figures, including author and former actor Twinkle Khanna. He moved abroad at a young age for his education and continues to maintain a low profile.