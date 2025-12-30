Akshay Kumar pens quirky birthday note for wife Twinkle Khanna

Akshay Kumar is showing off Twinkle Khanna’s charm and wit even in her 50s!

On Monday, December 29, the Bollywood superstar took to social media to wish his wife a happy 52nd birthday with a playful and unseen photo that captured their fun-loving bond.

In the picture, Twinkle could be seen playfully performing a stunt aimed at Akshay, lifting her leg toward him while he laughed, holding her foot. Both dressed in black, Twinkle added a beige sweater to her look, perfectly complementing the lighthearted moment.

“Behind every action hero is a wife who can knock him out with one look, or one kick 😉 Mrs Funnybones, you still hit me harder than any stunt ever did. Happy Birthday, love you.” Akshay Kumar wrote along the photo.

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna tied the knot on January 17, 2001. The loved-up couple are parents to two children. They welcomed their son Aarav on September 15 2002 and a daughter Nitara in 2012.

On the professional front, Akshay Kumar has several projects lined up, including Welcome 3 (Welcome to the Jungle), Haiwaan, Hera Pheri 3, and Bhoot Bangla.

The teaser for Welcome 3 was recently unveiled, introducing the ensemble cast with a dramatic entry set to a festive Christmas tune.