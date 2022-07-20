Akshay Kumar will do THIS if Chris Rock jokes about wife Twinkle

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar spoke about his reaction if comedian Chris Rock would attempt a Jada Pinkett-Smith-like joke about Twinkle Khanna.

As the filmmaker Karan Johar-hosted chat show continues to garner TRPs as the ‘guilty binge’, the audiences are excited to experience the couch debutant, Samantha Prabhu, on the show along with Bollywood’s Khiladi. The duo is ready to take viewers on a fun ride in upcoming episode 3 as teased in the trailer.

The trailer shared by makers on social media sees the host posing a question to Kumar during a segment, where he asked, “If Chris Rock made a joke about Tina (Twinkle Khanna), what would you do?”

“I would pay for his funeral,” Kumar quipped in response.

For those unversed, the question by KJo was in reference to the infamous Oscar slapgate which happened earlier this year, when actors Chris Rock and Will Smith made headlines after the latter slapped the former during the ceremony, in response to his joke about wife Jada Pinkett Smith because of her bald appearance.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar – who is known for keeping his schedule jam-packed and completing multiple films a year – has a loaded slate for the remaining days of 2022, with ‘Raksha Bandhan’, ‘Ram Setu’ and ‘Kathputli’ in the pipeline, while he has already churned out titles namely ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ and ‘Samrat Prithviraj’ in the year.

