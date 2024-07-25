Akshay Kumar reflects on recent box office failures

One of the most famous Bollywood star, Akshay Kumar, has faced a series of box office disappointments lately.

Despite recent flops like “Selfiee,” “Bade Miyan Chote Miyan,” and “Sarfira,” the actor remains motivated in his career.

In a candid interview with international media outlet, Forbes, Akshay shared his perspective on dealing with failures and staying motivated in his career.

Speaking to Forbes, Akshay said, “Behind every film there is a lot of blood, sweat and passion that goes in. It is heart-breaking to see any film fail. But you have to learn to see the silver lining. Every failure teaches you the value of success and increases the hunger for it even further.”

He further added that, “Luckily, I learnt to deal with it earlier on in my career. Of course, it hurts and impacts you, but that won’t change the fate of the film. It’s not something which is in your control, what is in your control is to work harder, make amends and give it your all to your next film. That’s how I channel my energy and try to move on to the next, focusing my energy where it matters the most.”

Akshay believes in focusing his energy on what he can control. “Of course, it hurts and impacts you, but that won’t change the fate of the film. What is in your control is to work harder, make amends, and give it your all to your next film. That’s how I channel my energy and try to move on to the next, focusing my energy where it matters the most,” he added.

Despite the setbacks, Akshay continues to be known for his discipline and work ethic. “My biggest strength has been my discipline and work ethic. I literally work on a timetable. I sleep, eat, and work at a particular time, and shoot for a specific number of hours. I have followed this for years. Staying fit—both mentally and physically—has also played a crucial role in my longevity in the industry,” he shared.

The actor also acknowledged the role of his fans in his journey. “The motivation comes from a genuine love for what I do and to continue making films on which so many livelihoods depend. Also, the support and love from my fans fuel my passion and commitment in this journey.”

On the work front, Akshay was last seen in ‘Sarfira’. Next, he will be seen in ‘Khel Khel Mein’. The film is a family entertainer, which also features Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor, Ammy Virk, Aditya Seal, Pragya Jaiswal, and Fardeen Khan. It clashes with ‘Stree 2’ at the box office on August 15.