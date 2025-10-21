Akshay Kumar reveals late actor Asrani’s two posthumous films releasing in 2026

Late Bollywood actor Govardhan Asrani is set to entertain his fans one last time in 2026 with two brand-new roles.

The Sholay star, who appeared in almost 350 films during his six-decades-long career, passed away on Monday, October 20, at the age of 84 after a prolonged illness.

Following his death, Akshay Kumar revealed that Arsani will return to big screen in 2026 with two posthumous films- Bhooth Bangla and Haiwaan.

“Speechless with grief at the passing of Asrani ji. We had just shared the warmest of hugs just a week back at the shoot of Haiwaan,” Akshay wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter) on Monday.

Lifestyle News – Latest Entertainment News, Celebrity Gossip

He went on to express, “He had the most legendary comic timing. From all my cult films Hera Pheri to Bhagam Bhag to De Dana Dan, Welcome and now our unreleased Bhoot Bangla and Haiwaan…I had worked and learned so much from him. What an absolute loss to our industry.”

“God bless you Asrani Sir, for giving us a million reasons to laugh. Om Shanti,” Akshay Kumar, who worked with Asrani in several projects such as Hera Pheri, Bhool Bhulaiyaa and Khatta Meetha, further added.

Bhooth Bangla and Haiwaan, both of the films are directed by Priyadarshan, who was Asrani’s longtime collaborators.