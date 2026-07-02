Akshay Kumar sells four flats worth Rs 20 crore in just one month

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar appears to be enjoying a highly lucrative liquidation phase in Mumbai’s upscale real estate market.

Property registration data discovered by CRE Matrix and cited by The Indian Express reported that the actor sold two additional upscale residences in Mulund West for a total of ₹12.38 crore, just weeks after selling two units in Borivali. The most recent sales, involving two apartments on the 18th floor of Tower B at Oberoi Enigma on LBS Road, were registered on June 30, 2026. Each unit has 1,886 square feet of carpet area and was sold for ₹6.19 crore, bringing the total value of the deals to ₹12.38 crore.

Each apartment includes three designated parking spaces. Both transactions incurred stamp duty and tax payments of ₹37.14 lakh each, totaling ₹74.28 lakh. Akshay Kumar originally purchased both flats from Oberoi Realty in October 2017 for a combined total of ₹9 crore. With this recent sale, the actor secured a profit of nearly ₹3.3 crore on his investment—a solid return from a long-term hold in Mumbai’s luxury property market.

Akshay Kumar also made headlines earlier in June 2026 when he sold two apartments in the Oberoi Sky City development in Borivali East. One flat, measuring 1,101 sq ft, was sold for ₹5.75 crore, while a smaller 252 sq ft apartment fetched ₹1.35 crore. Both of those transactions were officially registered on June 2, 2026.