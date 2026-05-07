Akshay Kumar underwent surgery after injury on shoot

Akshay Kumar underwent a minor eye surgery this week while finishing up a busy schedule for an upcoming film with Anees Bazmee.

According to the sources, Kumar underwent a vision-correction procedure on May 6. The source further noted, It was for vision correction. Askhay will now take a brief break and recuperate since he has also completed the Kerala schedule of his next film with Anees Bazmee”.

He praised director Anees Bazmee and his co-stars, including Vidya Balan. “Kerala schedule wrapped! Nothing beats working with good people in a beautiful place”, Kumar wrote in the caption.

He added, “Big love to our director Anees Bazmee for the madness behind the camera and to my incredible co-stars Vidya, Raashii, Chota Rajpal, and the entire crew! This one’s been special”.

The Keralam shoot marks Kumar’s reunion with Vidya Balan after several years following their collaborations in Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007), Heyy Babyy (2007), and Mission Mangal (2019). The film also reunites Kumar with director Anees Bazmee after 15 years.

Following the success of Bhoot Bangla, Kumar has been busy filming his next project amid media reports surrounding his health. The actor recently took to Instagram to thank the cast and crew after wrapping up the Keralum shooting schedule.