Jolly LLB 3: It’s Akshay Kumar vs Arshad Warsi in courtroom!

It’s official, the third instalment of the courtroom drama ‘Jolly LLB’ is officially on the cards with Jolly (Akshay Kumar) opposite Jolly (Arshad Warsi).

As per the exclusive report from an India-based media outlet, filmmaker Subhash Kapoor is set with the third title in the courtroom comedy franchise ‘Jolly LLB’, which will witness the return of both previous protagonists – Kumar and Warsi – in the parallel leads.

According to the details, the script for ‘Jolly LLB 3’ is in the final stages and the project will go on the floor sometime next year and will release in 2024. The project will be backed by Fox Star Studios with Subhash Kapoor in the director’s chair.

Citing a source close to the development, the publication confirmed that Kapoor, Kumar and Warsi have been ‘toying’ with the idea for a while now, and things are finally in place now.

“Subhash has cracked a subject that warrants a face-off between the two Jolly’s. It’s hilarious with a very relevant topic for debate in the court of law,” the insider told the outlet.

Moreover, the report suggests that the third instalment will be ‘bigger and better’ than both parts ‘put together’.

Reportedly, Saurabh Shukla who played judge Sunderlal Tripathi, in the previous parts, will reprise his role in ‘Jolly LLB 3’.

“The idea is to create the ambience of a big screen courtroom drama and hence, efforts have been taken to make it a multi-genre film, with the right blend of humour with drama and thrill,” said the source.

‘Jolly LLB’ (2013) and ‘Jolly LLB 2’ (2017) – led by Arshad Warsi and Akshay Kumar respectively – were both great successes.

Both actors shared screen space in ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ as well – which came out earlier this year. The title was a Box Office failure.

