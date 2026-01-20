Akshay Kumar, wife escapes horrific accident on their return to Mumbai

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar and his wife, author Twinkle Khanna, narrowly escaped an accident in Mumbai at night after their convoy was caught in a freak road accident soon after they landed back in the city.

On Monday, at night, the couple was returning home to Juhu from the airport when a speeding Mercedes hit an auto rickshaw, pushing it into a vehicle of Akshay’s security convoy. Followed by a vehicle, then rammed into the actor’s SUV.

The accident happened around 9 pm near the Silver Beach café, a busy stretch already crowded because Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar was attending an event nearby.

Akshay and Twinkle were travelling in a separate car ahead of the convoy and suffered only a minor impact. Sources say both are safe.

According to the statement of the eyewitnesses, the auto appeared to be badly crushed, with the driver and a passenger briefly trapped.

Akshay stepped out of his vehicle and helped his team lift the auto to pull them free. An eyewitness said, “It was scary to see the accident, but thankfully everyone is safe.”

Police sources confirmed that no one was seriously injured, including the auto driver and passenger.

The couple had just returned from a trip abroad, where they were celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar is preparing for the release of Priyadarshan’s upcoming film Haiwaan, which also stars Saif Ali Khan and Sayami Kher. The film is expected to hit cinemas in 2026.