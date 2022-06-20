Akshay Kumar to continue doing Housefull, Rowdy Rathore type films!

Bollywood’s A-list actor Akshay Kumar has planned to skip any more ‘controversial’ scripts and would rather focus on his specific genre following the failure of ‘Samrat Prithviraj’.

As the Chandraprakash Dwivedi directorial, YRF mega-budget historical drama, ‘Samrat Prithviraj’ bombed at the Box Office, with a total collection of fewer than INR85 crores after two weeks of release, the director has revealed Kumar’s plan regarding his future body of work.

Speaking about the movie, Dwivedi stated during a promotional outing, “If a film flops, the producers become disheartened. This is the first historical film Yash Raj Films made. If this becomes successful, they will make more.”

“Otherwise, their organisation has been regularly making films. They will go back to doing what they were,” he added.

Additionally, quoting the Bollywood Khiladi, the filmmaker said, “I remember Akshay told me personally and even in interviews that ‘I was making Rowdy Rathore and Housefull. These films pay me more. I made an attempt (with Samrat Prithviraj). If people reject this, then no worries, I will go back to Rowdy Rathore. People want to watch things which have no controversies. Then that is what I will do’.”

Chandraprakash Dwivedi has written and helmed the project which features Akshay Kumar and Miss World 2017, Manushi Chhillar in lead roles. The rest of the cast includes Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood, Manav Vij, Ashutosh Rana, Sakshi Tanwar and Aishwarya Raj Bhakuni.

