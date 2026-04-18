Akshay Kumar’s film Bhooth Bangla earned INR23.90 crore worldwide at the box office on its first day. The film has also taken the top spot, ending Dhurandhar: The Revenge’s four-week run.

Priyadarshan directed this horror-comedy, which achieved a first-day theatre release of ₹12.25 crore net earnings. The domestic net collection amounts to about ₹15.75 crore, which includes paid preview shows that generated ₹3.50 crore.

The opening achieved results that matched early predictions while slightly exceeding the estimated figure of ₹15 crore. The film has collected a total of ₹23.90 crore, including ₹18.90 crore from Indian markets and ₹5 crore from international markets, according to Sacnilk.

With its debut, Bhooth Bangla has overtaken Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which had been at the top for four weeks in a row. The Ranveer Singh film experienced a steep drop on Day 30, earning around Rs 2.70 crore net and Rs 3.24 crore gross.

Bhooth Bangla joins Akshay’s top 5 openers post COVID-19

Bhooth Bangla is presently among the top five biggest opening day grossers of Akshay Kumar’s post-pandemic films. While ‘Sooryavanshi’ remained at number one with a projected INR 26.29 crore revenue, ‘Housefull 5’ ranks second with a net collection of INR 24 crore.

After working on films like Hera Pheri (2000), Garam Masala (2005), Bhagam Bhag (2006), Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007), De Dana Dan (2009), and Khatta Meetha (2010), Priyadarshan is back with Akshay in Bhooth Bangla. Wamiqa Gabbi, Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, and Jisshu Sengupta are also featured in the movie.

The film is produced by Akshay Kumar, Shobha Kapoor, and Ektaa R Kapoor, the movie is presented by Balaji Motion Pictures, a branch of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, in collaboration with Cape of Good Films.