Akshay Kumar’s kind gesture to fan earns global praise

Akshay Kumar unexpectedly ran into a fan on Thursday while exercising his democratic right during the local elections in Mumbai, and admirers are applauding his response. The 58-year-old actor went to the polls to vote in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections alongside his wife, Twinkle Khanna.

The Khiladi actor was walking back to his car after voting when a young girl approached him seeking assistance. Holding a piece of paper in her hand, she stated, “Sir, mere papa bahut bade karje mein hain, unko please bahar nikalo” (Sir, my father is in a lot of debt; please help him out).

In response to this sincere request, the Skyforce actor—despite hurrying to his car—took a moment to ask her to give her phone number to one of his team members, demonstrating his readiness to help. The fan then reached down to touch the actor’s feet to express her appreciation, but the actor intervened, saying, “Beta, aisa mat kar” (Don’t do that, child).

This heartwarming exchange with the distraught fan quickly went viral on social media. Fans were moved by the gesture, with one commenting, “Akshay Kumar ka bahut bada dil hai” (Akshay Kumar has a very big heart). Another added, “I have no words for Akshay sir. You are great.”

A third user wrote, “Kindest. Personal image aside, I really admire what he does for army men, their families, and the stuntmen in the industry. He always uses his money for good.”

Akshay Kumar will next appear in Priyadarshan’s Haiwaan, which also stars Saif Ali Khan. The producers are currently aiming for a 2026 theatrical release.