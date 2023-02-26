Akshay Kumar’s Selfiee opens to ‘shockingly low numbers’

After Pathaan’s mind-boggling performance, there were hopes of another hit as Akshay Kumar’s star-studded movie ‘Selfiee’ was up for release. But the film set an altogether different benchmark in the industry of being one of the worst performer on first day.

According to analyst Taran Adarsh, Selfiee had sent shock waves throughout the industry as it made a shockingly low start on Day 1. The movie managed to collect only ₹2.5 crore on the first day of its release. The extremely low earnings has come as a shocker as the film starred actors like Diana Penty, Emran Hashmi, Nushrratt Bharuccha, in addition to Akshay Kumar.

“#Selfiee has a disastrous Day 1… Sends shock waves throughout the industry… One of the lowest starts for a film that has several prominent names attached to it… Fri ₹ 2.55 cr+. #India biz,” tweeted Taran Adarsh on Saturday.

Notably, Akshay Kumar is repeatedly failing to cast his spell on the screens as this was his 9th failed movie on cinema screen.

