Al Ahli beat Machida Zelvia to retain Asian Champions League title

Al Ahli became the first club in more than two decades to win back-to-back Asian Champions League titles when they overcame Japan’s Machida Zelvia 1-0 in extra time in Jeddah on Saturday.

The defending champions, who 12 months ago defeated Kawasaki Frontale to claim a first continental crown, retained the trophy thanks to substitute Feras Al Buraikan’s 96th-minute finish in front of 58,984 people at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium – the Saudi Arabians’ home ground.

Al Ahli had been reduced to 10 men midway through the second half when defender Zakaria Hawsawi was shown a straight red for violent conduct.

Al Buraikan’s goal ensured Al Ahli are the first team to successfully defend Asia’s premier club trophy since city rivals Al Ittihad in 2005.

The win sees the Saudi Pro League side qualify for both the Fifa Intercontinental Cup later this year and the 2029 Fifa Club World Cup, the second edition of the expanded competition won last summer by English Premier League side Chelsea.

For the second year running, Jeddah staged the eight-team centralised finals series of the competition, rebranded last year as the Asian Champions League Elite.

Al Ahli nearly took the lead against tournament debutants Machida on 13 minutes, when Galeno, the standout player of the knockout stages, raced free of the Japanese defence. However, the Brazilian’s shot was saved expertly by goalkeeper Kosei Tani.

Three minutes before half time, Al Ahli defender Merih Demiral had an attempt blocked on the line before sending his rebound against the Machida crossbar.

Al Ahli’s bid for successive titles suffered a blow on 68 minutes, when Hawsawi thrust his head into Machida forward Tete Yengi and the referee was left with no option but to issue the straight red.

Machida, seeking to become the first club since 2014 to win the Asian Champions League at the first attempt, almost made the numerical advantage count immediately, only for Al Ahli goalkeeper Edouard Mendy to push away Hiroyuki Mae’s shot from distance.

The former Chelsea star, who earlier this year lifted the Africa Cup of Nations trophy before Senegal were stripped of the title, then denied Yuki Soma.

As tempers frayed, Al Ahli had Mohammed Abdulrahman sent off from the substitute’s bench.

Yet Al Ahli still found a way through. Six minutes into extra-time, Riyad Mahrez floated a cross to the back post, Franck Kessie inadvertently cushioned the ball, and Al Buraikan poked home from close range. It represented the first goal Machida conceded in four knockout matches.

Galeno had a chance at the death after an Al Ahli break but lashed over. It mattered little, though, as Matthias Jaissle’s side held on to secure consecutive Asian titles.