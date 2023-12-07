Al-Azizia reference: IHC to hear Nawaz Sharif’s appeal on merit

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has decided to hear Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif’s appeal against his conviction in the Al-Azizia reference on merit, ARY News reported.

IHC division bench, consisting of Chief Justice Aamir Farooq and Justice Mian Gul Hasan Aurangzeb, heard the former premier’s appeal. The same bench had acquitted the former premier in the Avenfield reference on November 29.

The PML-N supremo along with his legal team and other senior leaders appeared in the court.

During the hearing today, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) implored the IHC to remand back the appeal to the accountability court which was rejected by the court and announced to hear the matter on merit.

Nawaz Sharif was convicted by the accountability court in Avenfield and Al-Azizia references, however, earlier this week he was acquitted by the IHC in the Avenfield reference.

The accountability court had awarded a 10-year jail term with eight million Pounds fine to Nawaz Sharif in the Avenfield case and 7-year sentence in Al-Azizia reference. He was also fined Rs1.5 billion and US$25 million.

The court also disqualified Sharif for holding public office for 10 years.